Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Narasimha Jayanti, also known as Narasimha Chaturdashi, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Narasimha Jayanti falls on May 21. Devotees across the globe observe this occasion with great reverence and devotion, engaging in various rituals and prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Narasimha. Let's delve deeper into the significance and rituals associated with this sacred festival.
Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date and puja timings
Narasimha Jayanti 2024 Date: May 21, 2024
Chaturdashi tithi begins: 05:39 PM on May 21, 2024
Chaturdashi tithi ends: 06:47 PM on May 22, 2024
Narasimha Jayanti sayana kala puja time: 04:24 PM to 07:09 PM on May 21, 2024
Narasimha Jayanti madhyahna sankalp time: 10:56 AM to 01:40 PM on May 21, 2024
Narasimha Jayanti 2024: History
Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, manifested as a unique half-man, half-lion figure to rescue his devoted follower Prahlada. According to legend, the tyrant king Hiranyakashipu had acquired extraordinary invincibility, making him impervious to harm from gods, demons, humans, or animals, at any hour of the day or night, indoors or outdoors. Aware of this, Vishnu assumed the hybrid form of Narasimha and vanquished the demon precisely at the juncture of dusk and dawn.
Why do we celebrate Narasimha Jayanti?
Narasimha Jayanti celebrates the arrival of Lord Narasimha, a half-man, half-lion form taken by Lord Vishnu to vanquish the demon king Hiranyakashipu and protect his devotee Prahlada. This story embodies the triumph of good over evil, emphasizing that dharma (righteousness) will always prevail. Devotees believe worshipping Lord Narasimha on this day grants protection from evil forces, inner demons, and bestows courage and strength.
Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Puja Rituals
Here's a general outline for observing Narasimha Jayanti puja:
- Early Morning: Devotees typically wake up early, cleanse themselves through bathing, and prepare for the puja.
- Puja Setup: A clean and dedicated space is prepared for the puja. An idol or image of Lord Narasimha is placed on a platform.
- Invocation: Prayers are offered to invite the presence of Lord Narasimha.
- Panchamrit: The idol is bathed with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of five elements - milk, curd, ghee (clarified butter), honey, and sugar.
- Offering and Adornment: Lord Narasimha is adorned with flowers, sandalwood paste, and sacred threads. Offerings of fruits, sweets, and incense sticks are made.
- Mantras and Bhajans: Devotees chant mantras (sacred hymns) dedicated to Lord Narasimha and sing devotional songs (bhajans).
- Aarti: Aarti, a lighting ceremony, is performed to honour Lord Narasimha.
- Prasad: The prasad is then distributed among devotees.