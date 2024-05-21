Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Know date, muhurat, rituals and more

Narasimha Jayanti, also known as Narasimha Chaturdashi, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Narasimha Jayanti falls on May 21. Devotees across the globe observe this occasion with great reverence and devotion, engaging in various rituals and prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Narasimha. Let's delve deeper into the significance and rituals associated with this sacred festival.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date and puja timings

Narasimha Jayanti 2024 Date: May 21, 2024

Chaturdashi tithi begins: 05:39 PM on May 21, 2024

Chaturdashi tithi ends: 06:47 PM on May 22, 2024

Narasimha Jayanti sayana kala puja time: 04:24 PM to 07:09 PM on May 21, 2024

Narasimha Jayanti madhyahna sankalp time: 10:56 AM to 01:40 PM on May 21, 2024

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: History

Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, manifested as a unique half-man, half-lion figure to rescue his devoted follower Prahlada. According to legend, the tyrant king Hiranyakashipu had acquired extraordinary invincibility, making him impervious to harm from gods, demons, humans, or animals, at any hour of the day or night, indoors or outdoors. Aware of this, Vishnu assumed the hybrid form of Narasimha and vanquished the demon precisely at the juncture of dusk and dawn.

Why do we celebrate Narasimha Jayanti?

Narasimha Jayanti celebrates the arrival of Lord Narasimha, a half-man, half-lion form taken by Lord Vishnu to vanquish the demon king Hiranyakashipu and protect his devotee Prahlada. This story embodies the triumph of good over evil, emphasizing that dharma (righteousness) will always prevail. Devotees believe worshipping Lord Narasimha on this day grants protection from evil forces, inner demons, and bestows courage and strength.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Puja Rituals

Here's a general outline for observing Narasimha Jayanti puja: