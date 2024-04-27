Low-intensity exercise linked to reduced depression: Research

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Low-intensity exercise linked to reduced depression

A recent study conducted by researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) unveiled a significant correlation between engaging in low to moderate-intensity exercise and decreased risks of depression. The study, an umbrella review of various research projects worldwide, aimed to explore the potential of physical activity as a mental health intervention.

Published in the esteemed journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, the analysis revealed that physical activity could potentially lower the risk of depression by 23% and anxiety by 26%. Interestingly, the strongest association was observed between low and moderate physical activity, encompassing activities like gardening, golf, and walking, and a reduced risk of depression. Conversely, this correlation was less pronounced for high-intensity exercise.

Moreover, physical activity exhibited a significant association with decreased risks of severe mental health conditions, such as a 27% reduction in psychosis/schizophrenia. Notably, these results remained consistent across genders, age groups, and various regions worldwide.

Lead author Lee Smith, who is also a Professor of Public Health at ARU, emphasised the importance of preventing mental health complications, highlighting the necessity for a multifaceted approach to treatment, including pharmacological interventions, psychotherapy, and lifestyle adjustments.

He said, “Preventing mental health complications effectively has emerged as a major challenge and an area of paramount importance in the realm of public health. These conditions can be complex and necessitate a multi-pronged approach to treatment, which may encompass pharmacological interventions, psychotherapy, and lifestyle changes.”

"These effects of physical activity intensity on depression highlight the need for precise exercise guidelines. Moderate exercise can improve mental health through biochemical reactions, whereas high-intensity exercise may worsen stress-related responses in some individuals. Acknowledging differences in people's responses to exercise is vital for effective mental health strategies, suggesting any activity recommendations should be tailored for the individual,” he added.

The findings underscore the significance of even low to moderate levels of physical activity in promoting mental well-being, especially considering that such levels may be more attainable for individuals making smaller lifestyle changes without committing to rigorous exercise programs.

