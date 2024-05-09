Arjun Kapoor drops BTS pic from Singham Again sets, gives sneak peek of his antagonist looks | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of antagonist in Singham Again.

Actor Arjun Kapoor treated his fans on Instagram after he shared a picture of his "shoot life" from the sets of highly-anticipated flick Singham Again. Arjun took to his Instagram handle under the Stories section and shared a photo from his vanity van. The actor took a mirror selfie and is seen shirtless in the picture. The image also captured a glimpse of the perfume he uses and a coffee mug. “Shoot life!! #Singhamagain,'' he captioned the image.

See the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram Stories

Deets about Singham Again

In the upcoming film, which features Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, the actor will essay the role of an antagonist in director Rohit Shetty's movie. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, is the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.

The film will mark the first-ever collaboration of Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. DP is playing the role of Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's next. Regarding this, Kareena Kapoor said, ''Both mine and Deepika's roles in the film are very strong, but it is natural that it will be different from women-oriented films. I am sure people will enjoy this film.''

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the third instalment after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). However, it will be the fifth movie in Rohit's prestigious Cop Universe.

The film will also witness several characters reprising their roles from the previous instalments including Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni Kamat Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. The story of the film is penned by Shantanu Srivastava and Milap Zaveri. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15 next year. However, several reports claiming the postponement of the film recently made rounds on the internet.

Also Read: Amul gives shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut Netflix series Heeramandi | See pic