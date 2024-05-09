SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad create history, break CSK's all-time record in IPL and T20 cricket

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

Even before the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway this year, many had pointed out that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have assembled some of the best power-hitters in the T20 circuit. But little did anyone think that there will be carnage from their batter in every other match. While the onslaught from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen was expected given their style of play but the kind of hitting Abhishek Sharma has done this season, the cricketing fraternity is surprised.

Well, the carnage just notched up another level against Lucknow Super Giants as SRH didn't lose a single wicket in the 166-run chase which they gunned down in just 9.4 overs, the fastest ever in the history of T20 cricket. The duo of Head and Abhishek smashed a staggering 14 sixes and 16 fours as they ripped apart the LSG bowling line-up. In the process, they also helped SRH create history as they broke CSK's all-time record of hitting most sixes in a single season of only IPL but any T20 tournament across the world.

SRH have now smashed 146 sixes in IPL 2024 going past CSK's effort of hitting 145 maximums in the 2018 edition of the cash-rich league. County side Surrey had smacked 144 sixes last year in the T20 Blast and they are sitting third in this list. Among top eight teams in the charts, Surrey is the only non-IPL team and Somerset is the other that is at the ninth place with 135 sixes in the 2022 edition of T20 Blast.

Most sixes in a single season in IPL

Team Sixes Hit Year Sunrisers Hyderabad 146* IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings 145 IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders 143 IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 142 IPL 2016 Mumbai Indians 140 IPL 2023

Apart from IPL and T20 Blast teams, Chattogram Challengers of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have smacked 131 sixes in a single season back in 2019-20 edition of the tournament and they are at the 12th place. Coming back to SRH's fearless approach and their six-hitting record in IPL 2024, they are certain to add a lot more sixes in the remaining few matches as they are also most likely to make it to the playoffs.