Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Study finds immersing in nature reduces inflammation levels

A recent study conducted by Cornell University sheds light on the profound connection between nature and our biological well-being, specifically focusing on a physiological state known as inflammation.

Researchers discovered a notable correlation between increased exposure to nature and reduced levels of three key inflammatory markers present in the bloodstream. This correlation remained significant even after considering various factors such as demographics, health behaviours, and overall well-being.

The study, led by Anthony Ong, a psychology professor at Cornell University, underscores the potential of nature to enhance health outcomes by mitigating chronic inflammatory conditions like heart disease and diabetes. He said, “By focusing on these inflammation markers, the study provides a biological explanation for why nature might improve health.”

Utilising data from the second wave of the Midlife in the U.S. (MIDUS) survey, which examines health and ageing in the United States, the research team analysed responses from 1,244 participants with an average age of 54.5 years, of whom 57% were women. Participants were asked about their frequency of outdoor experiences and the enjoyment derived from them.

Remarkably, the study revealed that individuals reporting more positive interactions with nature exhibited lower inflammation levels, irrespective of other influencing factors. According to Ong, this finding highlights the symbiotic relationship between exposure to nature and the enjoyment derived from it.

The researchers inquired about the frequency and enjoyment level of participants' outdoor experiences. They discovered that engaging with nature on a regular basis was linked to lower inflammation levels, even when taking into account other factors like age, health habits, medication use, and overall wellness.

"It's a pretty robust finding," Ong said. "And it's this sort of nexus of exposure and experience: It's only when you have both, when you are engaging and taking the enjoyment out of it, that you see these benefits."

"It's good to remind ourselves that it's not just the quantity of nature," he said, "it's also the quality."

ALSO READ: Air Pollution exacerbates Sleep Apnea risk and severity, finds new study