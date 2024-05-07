IPL points table 2024: MI still in contention as they move up in standings, SRH's loss good news for others

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MI players.

Mumbai Indians are still alive in the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side registered a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 55th match of the tournament. This was their fourth win in 12 matches which sees them to have a total of eight points now.

MI have moved a place up on the points table from the 10th to the 9th spot after this win. They were at the rock-bottom but have leapfrogged Gujarat Titans after snapping their four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, SRH's loss is good news for the other teams who are still hoping to qualify for the playoffs. SRH stayed in the 4th place in the standings and have six wins in 11 matches.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 points table:

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/IPLIPL 2024 points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points from 11 matches. Rajasthan Royals follow them with the same number of points in 10 outings with inferior NRR. Chennai Super Kings are in third place with 12 points in 11 matches, followed by SRH, who have 12 points but inferior NRR.

SRH's loss has benefited the fortunes of all the other teams apart from GT's and SRH's own fortunes. As they have lost, they could not go on 14 points, making it more difficult for the other playoff hopefuls.

Talking about the MI vs SRH match, Suryakumar smashed his second IPL hundred to lead Mumbai Indians to a brilliant win. He has become the fourth MI player in the history of the tournament to hit a century in a successful run-chase in IPL.

Highest scores by MI batters in IPL run-chases:

1 - Sanath Jayasuriya: 114* vs CSK in IPL 2008

2 - Suryakumar Yadav: 102* vs SRH in IPL 2024

3 - Lendl Simmons: 100* vs KXI in IPL 2014

4 - Cameron Green: 100* vs SRH in IPL 2023

5 - Corey Anderson: 95* vs RR in IPL 2014