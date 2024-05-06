Parineeti Chopra's singing debut resurfaces, charms fans in viral throwback clip

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, one of the actresses in Bollywood would take all sorts of challenges to do justice to her role in any film. The actress is currently basking in the success of her latest release Amar Singh Chamkila and has received positive reviews for her role as Amarjot. A video of her singing at the age of 15 on Doordarshan channel is now going viral on social media.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video clip of her singing a patriotic song. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "My real debut". In the video, she is seen dressed in traditional attire. Fans were in awe seeing her singing and praised the actress. One user wrote, "I loved ur bubbly chirpy clever character in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl ...what a cutie u were in that movie". Another user wrote, "That Doordarshan time is priceless". "Omg. You still look the same Pariiii", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila' did wonders as soon as it was released on Netflix. While on the one hand, Diljit Dosanjh's acting was appreciated, on the other hand, the music of the film also got a lot of love.

In the film, Parineeti portrayed the role of Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing partner. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is based on the life of a musician of the same name. The controversial lyrics of the song captivated both fame and criticism before their untimely death in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was released on the OTT platform on April 12, 2024.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar. In the film, she played the role of Nirdosh Kaur Gill. Released on October 6, Mission Raniganj grossed Rs 40.4 crore at the Indian box office, while its nett collection stood at Rs 34.17 crore. Its worldwide gross collection throughout the theatrical release stood at just Rs 46 crore.

