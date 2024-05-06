Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal granted interim bail for medical reasons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in a money laundering case, leaves Arthur Road Jail.

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has granted interim bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for two months on medical grounds. Goyal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, will now be released temporarily. A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar ordered Goyal's release on interim bail, directing him to pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh and remain within Mumbai unless permitted otherwise by the trial court. Additionally, Goyal has been instructed to surrender his passport during this period.

Medical basis for bail

Naresh Goyal, aged 75, had sought interim bail citing medical and humanitarian reasons, as both he and his wife, Anita Goyal, are battling cancer. This plea was considered by the court, leading to the interim bail decision.

Background and legal proceedings

Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 over allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of loans worth Rs 538.62 crore from Canara Bank, provided to Jet Airways. His wife, Anita Goyal, was also arrested in November 2023 in connection with the case.

Legal battle and plea

Despite a previous refusal of bail by a special court in February, Goyal's counsel, Harish Salve, argued for his release on humanitarian grounds, emphasising the physical and emotional challenges faced by both Goyal and his wife due to their health conditions. Salve highlighted Goyal's desire to support his wife during her medical treatment.

Opposition and extension of hospitalisation

The Enforcement Directorate opposed the plea, citing the absence of a recent medical report. However, the agency agreed to extend Goyal's hospitalisation for four weeks, with a request for a fresh medical assessment afterwards.

Goyal's temporary release underscored the complex legal battle he faces while also reflecting the compassionate consideration of his health circumstances by the judiciary.

