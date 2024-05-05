Congress files complaint against JP Nadda, others over alleged intimidation of SC, ST voters in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP National President JP Nadda

Amid the heated political debate among the ruling party and the opposition, in the wake of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress party filed a complaint against BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and BJP social media in-charge Karnataka. The complaint alleges that the BJP has portrayed Congress as a party favoring a particular religion and fabricated lies about its stance on the SC/ST and OBC communities. Furthermore, it alleges that the BJP projected the SC/ST community in a derogatory light.

In a detailed complaint to the Election Commission of India, the Chairman of the Media and Communication Department of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee stated that a video posted by the BJP Karnataka on their social media platform depicted animated characters of Rahul Gandhi and Siddramaiah. Additionally, it projected the SC, ST, and OBC communities as eggs in a basket. The video suggested that Gandhi was planting another egg, representing the Muslim community, which subsequently ousted the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

"I have carefully gone through the manifesto of the Congress party, and nowhere has it been mentioned that allocations of funds to the SC/ST and OBC communities will be cut and the same will be made over to the Muslim community." The BJP has been falsely accusing that the Congress party will include Muslims in the OBC category, and with such false propaganda, it has been soliciting votes during Lok Sabha Elections," the Congress leader in his complaint said.

He added, "As such, the intent of posting a video by the BJP on its official X handle appears to be to seek votes in Lok Sabha elections by projecting the Congress party as favoring the Muslim community. However, the act of BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and BJP social media in-charge Karnataka is to portray the SC and ST communities in a derogatory manner, and the act showing the SC and ST communities being kicked by another religion, Muslim, is with the intent to prevent or intimidate the members of the Schedule caste or tribe to not vote for a particular candidate, attracting offense. It is clear that the video social media post by the aforesaid persons is to intimidate members of the SC St. community not to vote for the Congress party by projecting that the funds reserved for them will be usurped by Muslims," he added.

Moreover, in his letter to the ECI, the Congress leader emphasized that the video promoted feelings of enmity, hatred, and ill will against members of the SC/ST community, attracting offenses punishable under Section 3(u) of the SC/ST PoA Act 1989.

Meanwhile, the complaint by the Congress comes in line with 16 other complaints registered by the party against the BJP, including the use of religious symbols during the campaign and the uncontested victory of a BJP candidate from Gujarat. Earlier, a delegation led by Abhishek Manu Singhvi also flagged recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "used religion to ask voters to refrain from voting for the INC."

“The important complaint deals with the extremely objectionable comments of no less than the Chief Executive of this government. Unfortunately, the statement we have quoted is seriously, ridiculously objectionable. We pray to him (PM Modi) with folded hands to withdraw this statement and to clarify... He has named a community, spoke about religion blatantly, spoke about communal and community blatantly, and clearly violated Section 123. Regardless of the status of the person who has done this, appropriate action, as in any other case, will and must follow shortly," Singhvi said.

READ MORE | Congress moves to EC against PM Modi over his 'infiltrator' remarks during rally in Rajasthan

READ MORE | After Congress complaint, EC asks CBDT to verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar's poll affidavit details