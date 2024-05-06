MS Dhoni and Jitesh Sharma repeat 12-year-old unwanted feat in PBKS vs CSK clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni and Jitesh Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have won the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 28 runs but the fans were disappointed to see their talisman MS Dhoni bag a golden duck. As expected, there was a huge roar when the former CSK skipper came out to bat at number nine in the 19th over but the joy was short-lived for the fans with Harshal Patel becoming the first bowler to dismiss Dhoni in IPL 2024.

This was also only the fourth golden duck for Dhoni in his much-celebrated IPL career. It was a brilliant delivery from Harshal that uprooted the batter's stumps with even the 42-year-old appreciating the delivery while walking back to the dugout. Interestingly enough, Punjab Kings wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma also bagged a golden duck with pacer Simarjeet Singh getting rid of him in the 10th over of the innings.

Overall, this was only the second time that both wicketkeeper-batters bagged a golden duck in the an IPL match. Dhoni and Jitesh registered this unwanted record after 12 years with the first such instance happening way back in IPL 2012. Dinesh Karthik and Sreevats Goswami were the ones to do it for the first time in the MI vs RR clash 12 years ago.

Instances when both wicketkeeper-batters bagged a golden duck in IPL

Players Match IPL Season MS Dhoni, Jitesh Sharma PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dinesh Karthik, Sreevats Goswami MI vs RR IPL 2012

As far as the overall record is concerned, this is only the fifth time that wicketkeepers of both teams bagged a duck with the bat in an IPL match. It last happened in the clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last year.

Both wicketkeepers dismissed for a duck in an IPL game

RR vs MI, Jaipur, 2010

MI vs RR, Mumbai WS, 2012

MI vs SRH, Mumbai WS, 2018

GT vs DC, Ahmedabad, 2023

PBKS vs CSK, Dharamsala, 2024