PM Modi responds to animated video with humor amidst poll season, says 'I also enjoyed seeing myself dance'

An animated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi dancing to a lively tune sparked amusement on social media, earning his jovial response on Monday. Shared by the handle 'Atheist_Krishna', the post accompanied by the caption, "Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this," garnered the Prime Minister's attention. Reposting the video, Modi expressed his enjoyment, stating, "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!" His light-hearted reaction is seen as a playful jab at critics accusing him of authoritarian tendencies.

Third phase of Lok Sabha polls commences

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections commenced with voting in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday. Stakes are high for the BJP, which clinched a majority of these seats, including all in Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, in the previous election. With over 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, in the fray, notable contenders include Union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Mansukh Mandaviya, among others.

Key battles and electoral dynamics

The electoral battleground witnesses riveting contests, notably in Maharashtra's Baramati, where Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, faces Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In Uttar Pradesh, the phase holds significance for the Mulayam Singh Yadav family, with Dimple Yadav vying to retain the Mainpuri seat. Additionally, former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal await their fate.

Upcoming phases and political discourse

Following the third phase, voting will conclude in 283 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The subsequent phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 will further shape the electoral landscape. Amidst fierce political exchanges, issues like reservations and sexual harassment allegations have dominated the discourse. Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders have targeted the Congress over reservation policies, while the latter emphasises social justice and economic issues. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have criticised the BJP over allegations against Prajwal Revanna, sparking contentious debates ahead of the polls.

