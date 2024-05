Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: List of 93 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on May 7.

New Delhi: The third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on Tuesday, May 7. Voters in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies in 11 states and Union Territories will participate in the largest festival of democracy in the world. 25 seats in Gujarat (BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed), 14 in Karnataka, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in West Bengal and Assam, 2 each in Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu are going for polls in the third phase. The Election Commission had earlier announced that the voting in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh would not take place on April 26 in the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate and it will be held in the third phase. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

Several key candidates are fighting the poll battle in the third phase. In Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, Poonamben Maadam, Rajesh Chudasama, Mansukhbhai Vasava, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan, Bharatsinhji Dabhi and Vinodbhai Chavda, Congress candidates Paresh Dhanani, Lalitbhai Vasoya, Tushar Chaudhary, Chandanji Thakor, Geniben Thakor, Amitbhai Chavda and Anantbhai Patel are in the fray. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Umesh Makwana (Bhavnagar) and Chaitar Vasava (Bharuch) are also contesting elections in alliance with the Congress party.

In Karnataka, BJP Pralhad Joshi, B Sriramulu, Basavaraj Bommai, Ramesh Jigajinagi, Jagadish Shettar and BY Raghavendra are some key candidates. Geeta Shivarajkumar, Prabha Mallikarjun, Anjali Nimbalkar, Priyanka Jarkiholi, K Rajashekar Basavaraj Hintal and Anandswamy Gaddadevara Math of Congress are also in the fray.

BJP Narayan Rane, Udayanraje Bhosale, Ram Satpute and Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar are some key candidates in Maharashtra. Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane, Sanjay Mandlik of Shiv Sena, Sunetra Pawar and Sunil Tatkare of NCP, Anant Geete, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), Supriya Sule and Shashikant Shinde of NCP (Sharad Pawar), Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde and Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of Congress are also in the fray.

Uttar Pradesh will also see a close contest in the third phase with 10 seats including Sambhal, Agra, Hathras, Badaun and Mainpuri voting on May 7. SP Singh Baghel (BJP), Raj Kumar Chahar (BJP), Thakur Jaivir Singh (BJP), Dimple Yadav (SP), Akshay Yadav (SP), Aditya Yadav (SP) and Ramnath Sikarwar (Congress) are some of the key candidates. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress party Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya are some of the important candidates who are trying to enter the Lok Sabha.

Other key candidates in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections are Durga Das Uikey (BJP), Rodmal Nagar (BJP), Pratap Bhanu Sharma (Congress), CR Patil (BJP), Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (BJP), Praveen Singh Aron (SP), Jyotsna Mahant (Congress), Saroj Pandey (BJP), Vijay Baghel (BJP), Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP), Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU), Pradeep Kumar Singh (BJP), Dileshwar Kamait (JDU), Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF), Prasun Banerjee (TMC), Khagen Murmu (BJP), Isha Khan Choudhury (Congress), Mohammed Salim (CPI-M), Shripad Naik (BJP) and Ramakant Khalap (Congress).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-led NDA won 79 of these 93 seats (BJP 71, Shiv Sena 4, JDU 3 and LJP 1). The Congress-led UPA won 7 seats (Congress 4 and NCP 3) and other parties won 7 seats (SP 2, TMC 2, AIUDF 1 and Independents 2).

Complete list of 93 constituencies, key candidates going for Lok Sabha polls on May 7 in third phase: