Kalki 2898 AD: Bujji and Bhairava's animated prelude to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Bujji and Bhairava

Kalki 2898 AD remains in the headlines these days. The hype about this film and curiosity among fans is growing day by day. The makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD have unveiled an animated prelude of the film titled Bujji and Bhairava.

Along with the clip, they wrote in the caption, "This summer vacation still has one big surprise left. With love, Bujji and Bhairava #BujjiAndBhairavaOnPrime #BujjiAndBhairava on @PrimeVideoIN from May 31st." Fans couldn't keep calm seeing this new development and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Next-level planning". Another user wrote, "Yess". Several other users commented with fire and heart emojis.

Recently, the makers revealed the look of Amitabh Bachchan, in which he will be playing the role of Ashwatthama. The teaser promo starts with A child asking Big B that is it true that he can never die. Later, the veteran actor can be seen revealing his full look and saying, "Dwapar yug se dashavatar ki prateeksha kar raha hoon. Dronacharya ka putra, Ashwatthama."

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. But she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi are also in important roles. Since the announcement of the film, there has been excitement among the audience about it. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on May 9 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also Read: Johnny Wactor, best known for series General Hospital, shot dead in Los Angeles

Also Read: Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil REVEALS he was clinically diagnosed with ADHD at 41