Nayab Singh Saini files nomination for Karnal Assembly bypoll, Khattar for Karnal Lok Sabha seat

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar filed their nomination papers for the Karnal Assembly bypoll and Karnal Lok Sabha seat respectively on Monday. Khattar and Saini both held a roadshow in Karnal in an open decorated vehicle ahead of filing their nomination papers before the returning officer in Karnal. May 6 was the last day for the nomination filing process.

During the roadshow, CM Saini said, "There is an overwhelming public support. The BJP is getting huge support not just in Karnal but everywhere. I can say that in Haryana, eleven 'lotuses' (the BJP's poll symbol) will bloom. We will win with a big mandate." He further said that in the past 10 years, the country has moved forwards on the path of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. "If we compare Karnal of 2014 with the present-day Karnal then we can see a big difference. The double-engine government has undertaken a lot of development in the country and in the state," added Saini.

Nayab Singh to contest against Tarlochan Singh

In 2019 assembly polls, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar retained the Karnal assembly constituency defeating Congress’ Tarlochan Singh. Earlier on March 12, Saini replaced Khattar as CM of the state. On the next day, Khattar resigned as MLA from Karnal assembly seat and was declared as Karnal Lok Sabha candidate by the BJP. Nayab Saini is up against Tarlochan Singh in the bypolls.

Khattar is fighting the election against Haryana Youth Congress President Divyanshu Budhiraja. In 2019, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia registered a dominating victory over Congress' Kuldip Sharma on Karnal Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of 6,56,142 votes. Sanjay Bhatia garnered a total of 911,594 votes while Congress’ Kuldip Sharma received 2,55,452 votes.

Voting for Haryana’s 10 Lok Sabha seats and Karnal assembly bypoll to take place on May 25. The nomination process, which began on April 29 ends today. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

