Karnal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar to take on Congress' Divyanshu Budhiraja

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Divyanshu Budhiraja of the Congress

Karnal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election in Karnal is going to be one of the most watched Lok Sabha contest as senior BJP leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is set to fight against Congress Divyanshu Budhiraja. Polling in all the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana will take place in the sixth phase on May 26.

Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad are the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Khattar faces litmus test in Karnal

Manohar Lal Khattar, who as the Haryana Chief Minister advocated simultaneous Assembly and general elections in the state, is facing a litmus test in his main support base Karnal, where Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously on May 25.

Party insiders say that Khattar not only has to ensure the victory of his 'protege' and successor CM Nayab Saini in the bypoll, but also win his maiden Lok Sabha battle to script BJP's hat-trick in Karnal, which is spread over nine Assembly segments. The by-election was necessitated after the resignation of Khattar as the Chief Minister on March 13.

An RSS man with a clean image, Khattar, who believes in the principles of ‘Ram Rajya’ to run affairs, has been a popular Chief Minister for two terms and belongs to the Punjabi community in a state whose politics is dominated by Jats. Karnal Lok Sabha Election 2019

In 2019, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia contested against Congress' Kuldip Sharma and won the seat by a margin of whooping 6,56,142 votes. Sanjay Bhatia garnered a total of 911,594 votes (70.08 per cent of the total votes) while Congress Kuldip Sharma received 2,55,452 votes (19.64 per cent shared of total votes).

