181 VCs, academicians condemn Rahul Gandhi's remarks on 'University heads selection process'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

More than 180 vice-chancellors and noted academicians from leading universities across India have expressed their stern reactions against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the selection process of university heads. In an open letter, the Vice Chancellors and noted academicians hit out at the senior Congress leader and the incumbent Wayanad MP for defaming the Office of the Vice Chancellors at large with the intent to derive political mileage from it.

Titled “Torchbearers being torched,” the open letter categorically and unequivocally refuted Gandhi’s comments alleging that the selection process for the posts was biased. It said, “It has come to our notice from the tweet and open sources of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader, that the appointment of Vice Chancellors is made solely on the basis of affiliation with some organization rather than on the basis of merit and qualification, thereby questioning the merit of the process through which the Vice Chancellors are appointed."

“The process by which Vice Chancellors are selected is characterized by a stringent, transparent, rigorous procedure grounded in values of meritocracy, scholarly distinction, and integrity. The selection has been completely based on academic and administrative prowess and with a vision to take Universities ahead,” it added.

Moreover, in the letter, the academic leaders also strongly urge all individuals involved to exercise discernment in distinguishing fact from fiction, to abstain from spreading unfounded rumors, while also calling for appropriate action to be taken against the former Congress chief in accordance with the law.

Further, in a separate statement, expressing his strong displeasure against Rahul Gandhi's remark that VCs were not appointed on merit but for their affiliation with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, RSS, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, VC, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University said, "Rahul Gandhi ji had said in his speech that the appointments of Vice Chancellors are being made without any qualification and are being done at the behest of an organization. 181 people have written a letter, in which we have written that more than 80% of all the universities are private universities, so there is no question of organization there and the VCs have been appointed as per merit and all of them have the qualifications. We requested him to change his views and withdraw his statement...We have written a petition to the Election Commission also that such statements are not right..."

Meanwhile, on Vice Chancellors' open letter opposing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said, "A few professors have written a letter this morning...Rahul Gandhi had raised a very serious issue - how people of one ideology and unqualified people are being included in the system. If you look at the signatories - a CBI probe is underway against Mr. Pathak in connection with an extortion case. Another is one Bhagawati who is the national co-convener of RSS' Swadeshi Jagran Manch. People of RSS ideology have written the letter. Many of them are unqualified. They have just one qualification - all of them are associated with RSS. After the formation of INDIA Alliance government, the first work would be to clean this system and weed out unqualified people from the system."