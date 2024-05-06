MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians make comeback as Sunrisers go three down

The toss is not too far from now. Here's the pitch report for the game. "Five games have been played here this season, 200 has been breached twice. Not a big ground, 61m and 66m square boundaries respectively, 72m down the ground. There's a nice layer of grass, it's a lot more consistent. Majority of the pitch looks nice and flat for batting apart from the full length area. The wicket looks rock hard with no moisture. Dew will probably play a part in the second innings. 200-plus total on the cards. We are in for some royal entertainment at the Wankhede tonight," Michael Clarke says in the pitch report.