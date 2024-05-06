MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians make comeback as Sunrisers go three down

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians make comeback as Sunrisers go three downMI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians host hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium. Placed at the dead bottom of the points table, MI's season is all but over. There is a slight opening but that seems way too much for the five-time champions to cruise through the playoffs now.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are positioned in a much better place. They are at the 4th spot with six wins in 10 games and another win will be a good sign that they are on track to qualify for the playoffs. While they are wreaking havoc while batting first, chasing down totals has been a problem for them. Can SRH rub all of their troubles? Follow for the latest updates.