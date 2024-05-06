Monday, May 06, 2024
     
MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians make comeback as Sunrisers go three down

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Cricket Score: Hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad visit the batters' paradise of Wankhede Stadium as they face Mumbai Indians in match 55 of the Indian Premier League. MI look to survive, while SRH are eyeing two crucial points too. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2024 20:29 IST
MI vs SRH ipl 2024 live score
Image Source : INDIA TV MI vs SRH live match.

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians make comeback as Sunrisers go three down

MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians host hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium. Placed at the dead bottom of the points table, MI's season is all but over. There is a slight opening but that seems way too much for the five-time champions to cruise through the playoffs now. 

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are positioned in a much better place. They are at the 4th spot with six wins in 10 games and another win will be a good sign that they are on track to qualify for the playoffs. While they are wreaking havoc while batting first, chasing down totals has been a problem for them. Can SRH rub all of their troubles? Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 06, 2024 8:29 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Head departs!!

    And finally, they get their man after two lifelines. He has been caught out while slogging. SRH are three down with Klaasen now in

  • May 06, 2024 8:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Head survives AGAIN! But Mayank falls

    Ohh no, what is happening? Head has been dropped by Nuwan off Anshul. For the second time, he could have got Head but the first no-ball and now the dropped at deep third-man, making it worse for the debutant. And now he finally gets his first IPL wicket. He cleans up Mayank Agarwal and has not overstepped either. He is pumped up.

  • May 06, 2024 8:04 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Bumrah strikes, Abhishek is gone!!

    And here's the opening. Bumrah strikes in his 2nd over. A good teasing Test match sort of length outside off that held its line as Abhishek got a poke at it. Kishan does the rest behind the wickets. Mayank is in and powerplay is done now. SRH 56/1 after 6

  • May 06, 2024 7:56 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Kamboj almost got his maiden wicket!!

    Ohh dear, Anshul Kamboj - on IPL debut- had almost got his maiden wicket. He had bowled the danger man Travis Head but had overstepped. You gotta feel for the young man

  • May 06, 2024 7:45 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Fine start for SRH!!

    It's a fine start for SRH at the Wankhede. Thushara erred in his lines in the first over and due to a couple of inside edge boundaries, SRH have made 21/0 from the first two overs. Abhishek creamed a six over covers 

  • May 06, 2024 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Action gets live at Wankhede!!

    The two SRH openers - Head and Abhishek are out in the middle and the action has begun. Nuwan Thushara has the new ball in his hand

  • May 06, 2024 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Impact subs of both teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik

    Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd

  • May 06, 2024 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Playing XIs of both teams

    Both teams have made one change each.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

  • May 06, 2024 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Pat Cummins at toss!

    Got Agarwal coming back to the side, will bat at three. Dew is a factor here, but we have been batting well. Got four games left, will probably need to win two of those. But we're not thinking that far ahead.

  • May 06, 2024 7:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya at toss!!

    We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks fresh. Might have something with the new ball, want to exploit that. Anshul Kambhoj makes his debut. It's all about playing for pride, play for the badge. And for fans who have been with us through thick and thin.

  • May 06, 2024 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Anshul Kamboj makes debut!!

    We have a debutant for this game. Anshul Kamboj is making his IPL debut

     

  • May 06, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: MI opt to bowl!!

    MI have won the toss and they will be bowling first

  • May 06, 2024 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Wankhede Stadium pitch report!

    The toss is not too far from now. Here's the pitch report for the game. "Five games have been played here this season, 200 has been breached twice. Not a big ground, 61m and 66m square boundaries respectively, 72m down the ground. There's a nice layer of grass, it's a lot more consistent. Majority of the pitch looks nice and flat for batting apart from the full length area. The wicket looks rock hard with no moisture. Dew will probably play a part in the second innings. 200-plus total on the cards. We are in for some royal entertainment at the Wankhede tonight," Michael Clarke says in the pitch report.

  • May 06, 2024 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Is there hope for MI for playoffs?

    However unlikely it might sound, but there is still hope left for Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs. They need to win all of their three games and hope for a host of results to come in their favour.

  • May 06, 2024 6:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Will Rohit be used as an Impact player again?

    Rohit played MI's last match against KKR as an impact player. Piyush Chawla later revealed he had a back spasm. Rohit was seen batting at the nets on Saturday and Sunday. MI player Naman Dhir also said that Rohit was "fit and fine". This might mean that he will be available in full capacity

  • May 06, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: What happened when they last met?

    Runs, runs and runs. SRH broke the record of the highest total in IPL history when these two last met in Hyderabad. Led by Klaasen, Abhishek and Head, SRH made 277. MI replied well with big knocks from Tilak Varma and Tim David but were made 246. 

  • May 06, 2024 5:38 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Mumbai host hard-hitting Hyderabad!!

    Hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad visit a venue known to be a batters' paradise - Wankhede Stadium. They travel to the western part of India to face Mumbai Indians at a time when MI are in dire need of a win to keep any of the mathematical chances alive. They have smoked huge runs at several venues and would be licking their lips to play at Wankhede. Will we see another high-scoring one? Stay tuned for the latest updates.

