Suryakumar Yadav becomes fourth MI batter in IPL history to create big record as his ton guides Mumbai home

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second IPL hundred as he led Mumbai Indians to a brilliant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Being asked to chase 174, Surya's unbeaten knock of 102 from 51 balls was instrumental in MI's win. In the process of this knock, he has also registered a big milestone for the five-time champions.

Suryakumar has become the fourth MI player in the history of the tournament to hit a century in a successful run-chase in IPL. He has joined the elite list of players like Sanath Jayasuriya, Lendl Simmons and Cameron Green to make a ton in successful run-chases for MI.

Highest scores by MI batters in IPL run-chases:

1 - Sanath Jayasuriya: 114* vs CSK in IPL 2008

2 - Suryakumar Yadav: 102* vs SRH in IPL 2024

3 - Lendl Simmons: 100* vs KXI in IPL 2014

4 - Cameron Green: 100* vs SRH in IPL 2023

5 - Corey Anderson: 95* vs RR in IPL 2014

Suryakumar's knock was laced with 12 fours and six maximums as he went on a rampage after a slow start to his innings. He found it tough to get going at the start as he was not timing the balls well but then found his mojo with boundaries at will. He unleased his 'Supla' shot too and played sweeps against spinner Shahbaz Ahmed during his outing. He partnered Tilak Varma for a huge 143-run stand for the 4th wicket. This is the second highest stand for MI in the history of the tournament behind Dwayne Smith and Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten stand of 163*.

This is SKY's second hundred for MI in the IPL history, which brings him level with Rohit Sharma. MI are still alive in the points table and have now lifted themselves up to the ninth spot.