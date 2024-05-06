EC appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new Andhra Pradesh DGP, replaces KV Rajendranath Reddy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Election Commission of India has on Monday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier on Sunday, it ordered the transfer of KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect.

While ordering the transfer of Reddy, the EC had asked the state government to submit the names of three eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by Monday, who are in the rank of Director General to fill the vacancy. Andhra Pradesh additional chief electoral officer M N Harendhira Prasad confirmed to PTI that the ECI has appointed Harish Gupta as the new DGP. Gupta is a 1992 batch IPS officer.

Notably, the reason for the transfer was not known but EC’s action was highly anticipated to be in line with its earlier directions to the country’s poll observers to ensure a level playing field for free, fair, intimidation—and inducement-free elections. The anticipation stemmed from similar action taken in March, when the poll body ordered the transfer of West Bengal DGP and Home Secretaries of six states

EC transfers Anantapur Range IGP

Earlier, the Election Commission transferred Anantapur Range deputy Inspector General of police (IGP) R N Ammi Reddy. Ammi’s transfer came within 24 hours of the transfer of former AP DGP Rajendranath Reddy. According to orders of the Election Commission, the transferred officers can not be assigned any election duty until the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls end in the state.

The transfer of Reddy and the appointment of Gupta as new DGP has surprised many as the polling is just about a week ahead. The assembly elections will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls in the state on May 13. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is contesting the elctions in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena Party of actor-turned-politican Pawan Kalyan. The alliance is getting chanllenge from YSRCP and Congress in a triangular contest.

