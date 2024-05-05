Election Commission orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh DGP ahead of polling in state

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of stae Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect, sources said. Additionally, the poll authority has asked the state government to submit the names of three eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by Monday, who are in the rank of Director General to fill the vacancy, the sources said.

Although the reason behind the action of Election Commission was not immediately known.

EC took similar action in West Bengal

Earlier in March, the poll body had taken similar action in West Bengal. On Macrh 18, the Election Commission ordered the transfer of West Bengal DGP along with the Home Secretary of six states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The ECI’s decision around West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar was over reports questioning the professional conduct of the state police that led to injustice to Sandeshkhali victims. Apart from that, the ECI had also ordered the removal of the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

The massive action came days after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had directed all poll observers to ensure a level playing field for free, fair, intimidation—and inducement-free elections.

Elections in Andhra Pradesh

Notably, only 10 days are left for polling in Andhra Pradesh. The entire state will go to polls on May 13. The contest in the state is triangular between the NDA, Congress and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP. The newly formed Jana Sena Party of actor-turner-politician Pawan Kalyan and TDP are fighting in alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party.

The state assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections are being held simultaneously in the state. The Election Commission will declare the result on June 4.

(With PTI Inputs)

