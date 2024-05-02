Horoscope Today, May 3: Fruitful day for Capricorn; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 3: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 3, 2024: Today is Dashami Tithi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Friday. Dashami tithi will last till 11.26 pm tonight. Brahma Yoga will continue till 2:20 pm today, after which Indra Yoga will take place. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 12:08 tonight. Apart from this, Bhadra of the earth will also be there today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 3, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today your day will be busy. Your boss may give you some new responsibilities, which you will do with full dedication and hard work, and you will be praised for your work. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will remain strong. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. Today you will get support from parents in financial matters. One of your friends may come to your house for a party. Your wish to buy a new property will be fulfilled.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 1

Taurus

Today your day is going to be favourable for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. Work done in the interest of society may be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response if you present your views to your superiors. Women can prepare and feed something sweet to their spouse today, sweetness will increase in the relationship between the two. To keep your health fit, adopt a yoga routine, you will get benefits. You will get mental peace by devoting your mind to religious activities. You will continue to get support from the elders in the house. You will get full support of luck.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 6

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will perform well in the workplace and will also be successful in winning the hearts of your officers. Today you should use your energy in the right work. Students who want to go abroad for education will get a chance to earn a name by joining some organisation. Today you may hear some good news from a family member. You have to be conscious about your father's health. You will continue to get support from brothers and sisters for some work.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. You will be excited about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. Today your financial aspect will be strong. Today you will get support from your spouse in any project, which will prove helpful in achieving success. Today some ideas may come that will be tremendous and creative. Students today will spend most of their time on social media, due to which they will be less interested in studies. All the family members will attend a party, where there will be interaction with other people.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 3

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not show haste in any legal matters today. If you maintain control over your expenses, you will be saved from future problems. Today you will complete your work at a normal pace. If you want to start some new work then the day is auspicious, you can do it, there are good chances of getting success in your work. Today your spouse may be successful. Maintain a balance between your income and expenditure. You should actively participate in charity work.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 5

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. If you lent money to someone, you may get it back. Today you can plan to go on a religious trip with family members. Today you will invest related plan with your friends, in which you will have to proceed very thoughtfully. If you have to make any important decision today, think carefully. Someone related to your past may contact you today and make this day memorable.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 5

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you will have to work as per your understanding in any matter, only then you will get good results. Today you will get blessings from elders which will increase your positivity. Your respect and honour will increase. Today there is a possibility of getting good news at home, you will get happiness in married life. Your desire for religious work will increase, today you can organise satsang, and there will be a festive atmosphere at home. Take special care of the elders in the house today. Due to this their love for you will increase.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 7

Scorpio

Today is going to be a very happy day for you. Today you will make a new plan to take your business forward, due to which your success will be sky-high. You will meet a childhood friend, and your old memories will be refreshed. You will be more interested in entertainment. People suffering from arthritis will get relief today. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Today the idea of writing a story may also come to your mind.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day. The day will be good from a health point of view. Today your increasing expenses can cause problems, hence try to follow a budget. Do not make any property deals in a hurry. People associated with politics will get an opportunity to meet big leaders. The path of your progress in the workplace will be paved. Today we will make plans to solve some old problems. The ongoing dispute with which friend will end today through conversation.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a fruitful day for you. Your plans will gain momentum. Today you will meet some new people. Today you will get ample support and cooperation from elders. Today you will get relief from the problems coming in your education, you will be happy. Today you will participate enthusiastically in some auspicious programme. You will move forward with faith and belief in religious activities.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will receive income from more than one source. Be careful in matters of governance and administration. Today investment-related matters will gain momentum. Trust a stranger thoughtfully today. Students will get relief from the trouble in understanding any topic. You will move ahead in the field of competition. Today, happiness will increase in your married life. Today, do not do any work thinking big or small. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 8

Pisces

Today your day is going to bring happiness for you and your family. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you once helped will be of use to you today. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Your interest in spiritual works will increase. Today, all your work will be accomplished by believing in your abilities.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, with vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

