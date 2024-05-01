Horoscope Today, May 2: Success in education for Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 2: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 2, 2024: Today is the ninth day of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Navami Tithi will last till 1:54 pm today. Shukla Yoga will last till 5.20 pm today. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 1:50 pm tonight. Apart from this, yesterday i.e. on May 1 at 1:01 pm, Jupiter entered Taurus. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 2, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a day full of excitement for you. Today you will get success in the field of education. You will get support from your spouse. Today you will be active, your health will fully support you today. Today you will be able to earn money even without any help, you just need to believe in yourself. Eating out or going out with your spouse this evening will relax you and keep you cheerful.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 8

Taurus

Today will bring positive results for you. Any problem that was already going on can be solved today. Today your business will do well. Today you will try to meet old friends. Today, when you need help, someone will help you whom you would not have even imagined. Important tasks will be completed with a positive attitude. Lovemates will go somewhere today, the relationship will remain strong.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 6

Gemini

Today may be a busy day for you. Today your day will be spent with friends and family. You may get the responsibility of completing a big task, for which you will work very hard to complete. Today you may get respect in society because of the work you have done. If you do not be lazy in any work today, your work will be completed easily and on time. Today we will share our thoughts with someone.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you will try to bring positivity to your personal life and for this, you will follow some great man. Most of your plans can be fulfilled. Today you will feel happy in meeting and talking to people. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Be careful that your stubbornness may cause problems to others today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the success of the son.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 6

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your enemies will be defeated. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, you may get help from family members. Seeing your hard work, your juniors will try to learn from you. Other people will also be influenced by your plan. People designing jewellery will be successful in their work.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 8

Virgo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. There will be a new consciousness in your relationships. Students will get good career-related opportunities. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals. Today someone may ask you for help. You will not let them down. Today you can make many big decisions for some work. Fathers can take some concrete steps for the better future of their children.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 1

Libra

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Whatever new thing you have to do, you will decide to complete it today. Today you can handle household responsibilities well and will be successful to a great extent in completing your work. Today you will have to be positive on every matter from your side and also be patient and polite. Today you can talk to your friends about some of your old problems, you may get solutions. You can also take advice from someone for new work.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of you getting involved in religious activities also. Today, talking or consulting with others can be beneficial. Today you will think about important work and relationships and make new plans. Today you can be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others. Today, there are chances of job-related problems ending. Today you will be focused on your work and with the help of your father, you can get success.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 3

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today we will try to complete our work peacefully. Today you can also settle old liabilities. Today you will success to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse. Be patient and wise while doing any work today. Today your money may be used in family matters. Today you should take any decision calmly. It is good for you if you keep your speech sweet.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will try to move forward only by taking advice from someone older than you or someone more experienced. Will complete the work with hard work, patience, and understanding. You may have many responsibilities. If you work with patience, the work will be completed easily. Today will prove to be a satisfactory day for you. Today the employment situation is likely to be better than before. Today auspicious work can be planned in your family.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a better day for you. Keep your behaviour flexible and move forward with a mind to understanding what others say. Today an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Old things can also be remembered. Today your busyness in business matters will increase. There will be a positive change in your behaviour today. On some occasions, your behaviour will open the path to success for you. A friend or acquaintance may keep you busy with his work for a long time.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you may talk to someone for transfer or promotion. You will also be successful in this. Today you will take advice from an experienced person to improve your career. Some important work can be completed today. There will be a positive change in your thinking today. Today your married life will be happy. Today you will also get the pleasure of a vehicle.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, with vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

