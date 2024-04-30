Horoscope Today, May 1: Special day for Cancer women; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 1: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 1, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Saptami and Wednesday of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi has ended today at 5.46 am, currently, Ashtami Tithi is going on. There will be auspicious yoga till 8.02 pm tonight. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 3.12 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is also Shitalashtami. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 1, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today only humility and flexibility in behaviour will bring you success. You may feel depth and closeness in family relationships. Today your family responsibilities may increase. Today, work related to real estate will be completed. You should pay attention to partner's activities. Today there are chances of getting new achievements in employment. You may benefit in business. Will shop for household essentials. Today your transactions may also become faster. A trustworthy and special person will support you in your work today.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 3

Taurus

Today your day will be calm. Today you will meet a stranger from whom you will learn new lessons of life. People will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today you will be busy with some office work. Students of this zodiac sign will learn something new in college and their inclination towards studies will increase. There will be better profits in business today than every day. Students who are preparing for any competitive exam are likely to get success soon. Work only according to your position and ability.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 6

Gemini

Today your day will be full of happy moments. You will get good news from the family today. By the grace of God, all your work will be successful today. Today you need to pay more attention to your work. You will get help from your colleagues in the project. Today you may talk to a relative on the phone, you will get to hear something new. Plans will be made to hang out with office friends. Consider it a good fortune that you will get an opportunity to serve an elderly woman. Be ready to handle all types of tasks. You may benefit from thoughtful actions. Keep trying, you may be successful.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 5

Cancer

Today your day is going to bring happiness to your family. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you once helped will be of use to you today. Today your interest in spiritual work will increase. Today, all your work will be accomplished by believing in your abilities. You will feel happy meeting and talking to dear people. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. The day is good in terms of health.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 4

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get some new information, this information will prove beneficial for the future. Today there is a need to leave laziness and laziness and concentrate on work. Today is a good day to implement plans to expand business. There will be discussions on the use of new technology. Today you need to keep your documents safe in the office. Today there will be excitement about some event in your house. There will be good harmony in your married life, this will make you happy too.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your planned work seems to be completed on time. Also, you will be happy due to completing some work on time. People who have mental problems will find a solution to overcome them. While talking to someone today, maintain sweetness in your language. Students of this zodiac sign will be excited about their studies today and will spend more time in their studies, your family members will also be happy to see this. Lovemates will go out somewhere today.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 3

Libra

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Today you will be successful to a great extent in handling your responsibilities well. From your side, you will have to remain positive on every matter. Maintain patience and humility. There will be discussions with friends on old problems. Today you may also get a solution to some problem. Others will benefit from your advice. Today you may get new income sources. Today your business will do well. Today your unnecessary expenses may be reduced.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can participate in religious activities. Talking or consulting with others in any particular work will be beneficial. Today, we will discuss important work with a person knowledgeable about that subject and make a plan. Your plans are likely to be successful. Any family-related problem is likely to end today. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others. Today you should avoid getting involved in any court case.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 1

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Try to complete the work peacefully. You can settle any old liability today. You can get success to a great extent in understanding others. Be patient and wise in doing any work. Your money may be spent on family matters. Today there are chances of meeting a high official. Some new work of yours may start. There will be happiness in married life. People associated with the field of writing will get some great news.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you will get something which you have been wishing for for a long time. Today, try to move forward in any important subject only after taking advice from someone older than you or someone experienced. Today you will complete all your work with hard work, patience, and understanding. You may have many responsibilities, your busyness may increase. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Today your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a better day for you. An elder or senior person can give you the right advice. Today, keep your behaviour flexible and make up your mind to understand what others say, then you can get good information which will be very useful for you. Today you may remember some old things. Today your financial condition will be good. Today your mind is going to be happy the whole day. Today people will like your behaviour very much. Your spouse will support you in your work today.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There will be more work in the office today. Because of this, you will find it difficult to find time for yourself. But you will also be happy if the work is completed on time. Today you may talk to someone for transfer or promotion. There are also chances of you getting success in this. Try to make every effort to fulfil the responsibilities of household life. Students will complete their incomplete work. There are chances of a religious event in the family, control your eating habits today. Today, do not try to force your work or thoughts on anyone.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

