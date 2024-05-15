Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 15, 2024

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2024 22:28 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 15, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Numbers game begins: PM Modi hopeful of crossing 400 seats, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, BJP will get less than 200.
  • PM Narendra Modi tells Maharashtra rallies, "Congress wanted separate budget allocation for Muslims."
  • Home Minister Amit Shah tells Bengal voters, Mamata Banerjee is following 'Mullah, Madrasa and Mafia' politics.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

