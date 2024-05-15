Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Numbers game begins: PM Modi hopeful of crossing 400 seats, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, BJP will get less than 200.

PM Narendra Modi tells Maharashtra rallies, "Congress wanted separate budget allocation for Muslims."

Home Minister Amit Shah tells Bengal voters, Mamata Banerjee is following 'Mullah, Madrasa and Mafia' politics.

