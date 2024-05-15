RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Sam Curran sends back Jaiswal in first over; Royals lose an early wicket

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Sam Curran sends back Jaiswal in first over; Royals lose an early wicketRajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score and Updates: Rajasthan Royals have suddenly hit a snag in what was proving to be a consistent and dominant campaign in the 2024 edition of the IPL. A 1-run loss, followed by a defeat by 20 runs and then a colossal 7-wicket one-handed by the Chennai Super Kings. The Royals' away record has been ruptured in the last three games and will now hope to end it on a high in a couple of games at their adopted home ground in Guwahati. Their enforcer at the top, Jos Buttler will not be there. Even Punjab Kings will miss Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada and the absence of key overseas players has taken a lot of sheen out of what could have been a very good encounter, as has been in the last few years between the two sides. Punjab are already out of the race but would want to finish on a high. Follow all the live updates of RR vs PBKS clash-