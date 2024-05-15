RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Sam Curran sends back Jaiswal in first over; Royals lose an early wicket

13th venue of the season, the most in an IPL season. This has traditionally been a very high scoring venue, with 63m and 60m side boundaries, with the straight boundary at 73m. We are playing on a black soil pitch which is firm and rolled nicely. Surely a surface on which a lot of runs can be scored. The pitch has a few cracks but it generally plays much better than the looks. Last year, both games here were won by the side batting first. Teams prefer doing that because when you are chasing, you are under pressure, but in an India Australia game at this venue, Australia chased a huge score of 222 in the last over. Irrespective on when you bat, there are a lot of runs to be had here.