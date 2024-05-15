Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Sam Curran sends back Jaiswal in first over; Royals lose an early wicket

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 Live: Rajasthan Royals have suddenly lost steam after dominating the 2024 edition of the IPL with three losses in a row. The Men in Pink have qualified but will aim to confirm a top-two spot, especially with Sunrisers Hyderabad breathing down their neck.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 19:49 IST
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Cricket Score
Image Source : INDIA TV RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Cricket Score

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: Sam Curran sends back Jaiswal in first over; Royals lose an early wicket

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score and Updates: Rajasthan Royals have suddenly hit a snag in what was proving to be a consistent and dominant campaign in the 2024 edition of the IPL. A 1-run loss, followed by a defeat by 20 runs and then a colossal 7-wicket one-handed by the Chennai Super Kings. The Royals' away record has been ruptured in the last three games and will now hope to end it on a high in a couple of games at their adopted home ground in Guwahati. Their enforcer at the top, Jos Buttler will not be there. Even Punjab Kings will miss Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada and the absence of key overseas players has taken a lot of sheen out of what could have been a very good encounter, as has been in the last few years between the two sides. Punjab are already out of the race but would want to finish on a high. Follow all the live updates of RR vs PBKS clash-

Live Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

  • May 15, 2024 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    RR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal out

    Yashasvi Jaiswal gets bowled out by Sum Curren; he scored 4 runs. 

    Captain Sanju Samson joins Thomas-Cadmore.

    RR - 9/1 in 1 over.

  • May 15, 2024 7:22 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Impact subs

    Punjab Kings: Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

    Rajasthan Royals: Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira

  • May 15, 2024 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    No Rabada, Ellis makes his first appearance of the season for PBKS

    Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran(c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

  • May 15, 2024 7:17 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    No Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore makes his IPL debut

    RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • May 15, 2024 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat first saying that the wicket looked good and that there might be no dew, which means the surface is going to remain the same for the 40 overs and if they put a big score on the board, the chasing side might succumb under pressure.

  • May 15, 2024 7:15 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RR vs PBKS pitch report - High scores in the offing

    63m and 60m boundaries aren't huge and hence, Guwahati has been a high-scoring venue. The surface is a black soil pitch with a firm little bit of grass. The seamers might get help at the start but it should be a high-scoring game. The last match that was played at the venue was in November last year when Australia chased down 223 against India with ease.

  • May 15, 2024 6:55 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

    13th venue of the season, the most in an IPL season. This has traditionally been a very high scoring venue, with 63m and 60m side boundaries, with the straight boundary at 73m. We are playing on a black soil pitch which is firm and rolled nicely. Surely a surface on which a lot of runs can be scored. The pitch has a few cracks but it generally plays much better than the looks. Last year, both games here were won by the side batting first. Teams prefer doing that because when you are chasing, you are under pressure, but in an India Australia game at this venue, Australia chased a huge score of 222 in the last over. Irrespective on when you bat, there are a lot of runs to be had here.

  • May 15, 2024 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened when RR and PBKS met earlier in IPL 2024?

    Rajasthan Royals won the previous encounter against PBKS by three wickets. They chased down the target of 148 runs in the last over thriller. Shimron Hetmyer won the player of the match award for finishing the game.

  • May 15, 2024 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    RR vs PBKS Head to Head

    The head to head record between RR and PBKS has been dominated by the Royals. Rajasthan have won 16 out of 27 matches so far while Punjab Kings have won 11 of them. Who will win today?

  • May 15, 2024 6:26 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rajasthan vs Punjab - a El Clasico in reality but lacks sheen

    Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have played a lot of thrilling encounters against each other in the last few years, however, the Wednesday clash would miss some star quality with the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada being not there. The objectives of the two teams are also different. The Royals are jostling for a top-two spot while Punjab are playing for pride. Who will be it tonight? Welcome to our live coverage of the RR vs PBKS match from the Barsapa Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

