Fan presents Ranbir Kapoor with handmade portrait of daughter Raha; actor's reaction melts hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor with fan

Ranbir Kapoor who is basking in the success of his film Animal and is also handling other projects as well is in the headlines for all the right reasons. Recently, at an event, a video of him reacting after receiving a gift from a fan is going viral on social media. The fan can be seen handing him a painting of his daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor attended an event organised by a jewellery brand where he interacted with a fan. In the video, a fan can be seen handing him a painting of his daughter Raha. Ranbir first clicks a few pictures with the fan who hugs him, she later gifts him a handmade painting of his daughter that leaves him smiling. Netizens were happy and appreciated the fans' efforts. One user wrote, "No doubt he is a real gentleman and that hug ... congratulations girl !!". Another user wrote, "Bht sundar painting".

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have often been spotted strolling around or taking their daughter Raha for walks in her pram, but this is the first time she made her appearance. The duo were spotted coming out of Mahesh Bhatt's residence for the Christmas dinner party last year and their video went viral within no time. Apart from this, Raha was also seen on the birthday of her cousin brother Jahangir. Not only this, she was present in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After this, Raha has also been seen with her mother on many occasions.

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in 2022 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. This was around the time when their flick Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was about to release worldwide. Soon after their wedding, the duo announced their pregnancy and they were blessed with a baby girl, which they named Raha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, wherein he will be playing the role of Lord Ram. The star cast will also include Sai Pallavi. He also has the sequel of Animal in the pipeline. Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's singing debut resurfaces, charms fans in viral throwback clip

Also Read: Bison Kaalamaadan: Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv begins filming for Mari Selvaraj's directorial