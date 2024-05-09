Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What Robert Vadra said when asked about his role in active politics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Robert Vadra with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Ashok Gehlot.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, has said that whenever he visits Amethi, Raebareli or Moradabad, people there think that he should take part in active politics adding he has good relations with them.

Speaking about his plans to enter active politics, Robert Vadra said, "I want to congratulate KL Sharma for contesting from Amethi and Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli... I meet a lot of people across the country and whenever I visit Amethi, Raebareli or Moradabad, people think I should take part in active politics... My relations with the people of Amethi and Raebareli have been strong and they think that their MP used my name in a wrong way by showing my picture with Adani."

"I am a member of the Gandhi family and people from across the world want to meet us. I have met Barrack Obama and Nelson Mandela. I challenged Smriti Irani that I have a lot of information about you but I didn't say anything wrong. I told her to prove anything against me regarding Adani but she did not reply...," Robert Vadra said.

Last month, hinting that he is ready to join politics "if people want", Robert Vadra said that he is getting calls of support from party workers all over the country, including Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

"Not just Amethi, I am getting party workers' support from all over the country to actively join politics. Yes, I admit that the Amethi bit (of him contesting Lok Sabha polls from the constituency) is getting more prominence because I have campaigned there since 1999. However, my posters have started appearing elsewhere too as people realise and admire the hard work that we have put in so far," Robert Vadra said.

Amethi was the Gandhi family's stronghold for a long time before Smriti Irani won the seat in 2019. However, Vadra feels that the time has come for the people of Amethi to rectify the "mistake" they made by electing Smriti Irani five years back.

"They (people of Amethi) feel that if I contest from there, they'll have the option of correcting their mistake of electing Smritiji. I am sure they will ensure my victory by a huge margin if I contest. However, I will not fight to challenge someone even though Smritiji levelled unsubstantiated allegations against me in the past," Vadra said.

The 55-year-old businessman from Moradabad also said that he would come out in full support if Rahul Gandhi decides to contest the elections from Amethi. However, a few days ago, the Congress scion filed his nomination papers from Rae Bareli.

