Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W: India women on cusp of historic whitewash against Bangladesh

BAN-W vs IND-W: India women on cusp of historic whitewash against Bangladesh

India have been the dominant side throughout the course of the series. Radha Yadav is the leading wicket-taker of the series. The left-arm orthodox spinner has bagged seven wickets at an average of 10.28 in four innings during the series.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2024 11:51 IST
Indian cricket team.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team.

The Indian women's cricket team is on a rampage and is eyeing a historic whitewash against Bangladesh women in the ongoing five-match T20I series. India have an unassailable 4-0 lead and are set to make it five in five with the fifth T20I to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (May 9).

Notably, India have registered two whitewashes against Bangladesh. The first came on home soil in 2013 and the second happened when they toured Bangladesh in 2014. If the Harmanpeet Kaur-led side claims the fifth fixture then it will be their third whitewash against the Bangladesh women in T20Is and most against an opposition.

In total, India have accomplished four whitewashes in their T20I history with two against Bangladesh and one each against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

England have the most number of whitewashes (11) to their credit. West Indies are second on the list with eight such series wins, whereas the reigning T20 and ODI world champions Australia are third on the list with seven clean sweeps.

While there are plenty of talks around a potential whitewash on the cards, the India skipper is focused on "expressing" as a team and feels that the result will follow.

"We just need to go how we are going. We are not thinking about winning, I think we just need to go there and express ourselves then the result will automatically come," Kaur said after the fourth T20I.

Related Stories
SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad create history, break CSK's all-time record in IPL and T20 cricket

SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad create history, break CSK's all-time record in IPL and T20 cricket

IPL Rising Star: Ayush Badoni, Lucknow Super Giants' Man of Crisis

IPL Rising Star: Ayush Badoni, Lucknow Super Giants' Man of Crisis

'Disgusting behaviour': Netizens slam LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka for his altercation with KL Rahul

'Disgusting behaviour': Netizens slam LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka for his altercation with KL Rahul

Harmanpreet is really happy with the performance of the team and with the fact that they are now familiar with the conditions as the Women's T20 World Cup is due to be organised in Bangladesh in October.

"(On the win in the 4th game) I think it was a great show by all of us. Everyone is contributing and giving their 100% for the team. I think whoever is available for the team, we just want to give opportunity to every one of them. Let's see how we will prepare for the last game. (Conditions) We really wanted to have this series. World Cup is coming later on this year and we just wanted to get used to the conditions and understand how the condition is going to be. A good preparation for all of us," she added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement