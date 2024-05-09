BAN-W vs IND-W: India women on cusp of historic whitewash against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team.

The Indian women's cricket team is on a rampage and is eyeing a historic whitewash against Bangladesh women in the ongoing five-match T20I series. India have an unassailable 4-0 lead and are set to make it five in five with the fifth T20I to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (May 9).

Notably, India have registered two whitewashes against Bangladesh. The first came on home soil in 2013 and the second happened when they toured Bangladesh in 2014. If the Harmanpeet Kaur-led side claims the fifth fixture then it will be their third whitewash against the Bangladesh women in T20Is and most against an opposition.

In total, India have accomplished four whitewashes in their T20I history with two against Bangladesh and one each against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

England have the most number of whitewashes (11) to their credit. West Indies are second on the list with eight such series wins, whereas the reigning T20 and ODI world champions Australia are third on the list with seven clean sweeps.

While there are plenty of talks around a potential whitewash on the cards, the India skipper is focused on "expressing" as a team and feels that the result will follow.

"We just need to go how we are going. We are not thinking about winning, I think we just need to go there and express ourselves then the result will automatically come," Kaur said after the fourth T20I.

Harmanpreet is really happy with the performance of the team and with the fact that they are now familiar with the conditions as the Women's T20 World Cup is due to be organised in Bangladesh in October.

"(On the win in the 4th game) I think it was a great show by all of us. Everyone is contributing and giving their 100% for the team. I think whoever is available for the team, we just want to give opportunity to every one of them. Let's see how we will prepare for the last game. (Conditions) We really wanted to have this series. World Cup is coming later on this year and we just wanted to get used to the conditions and understand how the condition is going to be. A good preparation for all of us," she added.