PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet in do-or-die clash

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsPunjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to enter their biggest game of the IPL 2024 at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have registered seven wins in their first eleven games and need two points today to remain in contention for the playoff qualification.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded three successive wins in their last three matches to continue their remarkable resurgence in the points table but face a tough task to make the top four with just eight points so far. RCB recorded a dominant four-wicket win against PBKS in the first leg in Bengaluru and are clear favourites for two points in Dharamsala.