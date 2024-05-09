Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet in do-or-die clash

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in the crucial IPL 2024 fixture at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday with two must-win points on the cards.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2024 17:39 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV PBKS vs RCB Live Score

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to enter their biggest game of the IPL 2024 at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have registered seven wins in their first eleven games and need two points today to remain in contention for the playoff qualification.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded three successive wins in their last three matches to continue their remarkable resurgence in the points table but face a tough task to make the top four with just eight points so far. RCB recorded a dominant four-wicket win against PBKS in the first leg in Bengaluru and are clear favourites for two points in Dharamsala.

Live updates :PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • May 09, 2024 5:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024: Updated Points Table

    Teams M W L D Points NRR
    KKR 11 8 3 0 16 1.453
    RR 11 8 3 0 16 0.476
    SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
    CSK 11 6 5 0 12 0.700
    DC 12 6 6 0 12 -0.316
    LSG 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769
    RCB 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049
    PBKS 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187
    MI 12 4 8 0 8 -0.212
    GT 11 4 7 0 8 -1.320
  • May 09, 2024 5:33 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in must win game

    In today's match, both the teams PBKS and RCB are looking to qualify for the playoffs. Both the teams have played 11 matches till now and they've won 4 each so far. PBKS and RCB have the chance to get knocked out from the playoff qualification race. 

  • May 09, 2024 5:11 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 58 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game in Dharamsala.

    Both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru require two points today to stay alive in the race for the playoff qualification.

    Stay tuned to get live scores, regular match updates and highlights here

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 58th T20 match

    Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

    Date & Time: Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

