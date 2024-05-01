Jos Buttler pushed for players to call back midway from IPL 2024, reveals England's managing director

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jos Buttler

England announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup on April 30 (Tuesday) with Jos Buttler expectedly named the skipper of the team. Along with the squad, the cricket board also sent the directive to the selected players to return from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in time for the four-match T20I series against Pakistan at home starting from May 22.

Reportedly, franchises are not pleased with the decision from the ECB as it will clearly affect the player combinations of some team. With the Pakistan T20Is starting from May 22, England cricketers will be available until the end of the league stage on May 19. But they will miss the playoffs and that could have a lasting impact on some of the teams. In fact, Rajasthan Royals will lose their in-form opener Buttler while Kolkata Knight Riders will also have to make do without Phil Salt who has scored four half-centuries so far.

Meanwhile, England's managing director Rob Key has revealed it was none other than Buttler's plan to recall the World Cup-bound players in time for the Pakistan series. "I asked him (Buttler) very early on in the piece and said, 'Look, as England captain, you're obviously going to have this series against Pakistan. How do you see it?' And straightaway, he said, 'No, no, I want to come back and start getting ready for the World Cup in that series that's just before it'," Key was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Key also stated that he had given an idea to the players even before the IPL that they might have to come back early from the cash-rich league. "Look, there is a good chance that you'll be coming back (early). There is a chance you could stay out there. We may feel that if you get through to an IPL final that, maybe, that's the best thing to do. It might be that if there's only one of you then you'd let you go on and do that… we have to keep it pretty fluid," Key had told the players before they departed for IPL 2024.

Looking at the current situation, only KKR and RR seem to be the certainties to make it to the playoffs. Punjab Kings have three England players who will be part of the T20 World Cup - Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone. But they have already lost six matches and unless they win all their remaining matches in the league stage. Even RCB have Reece Topley and Will Jacks in their line-up and they are also unlikely to make it to the playoffs as of now. CSK will miss Moeen Ali's services but the all-rounder hasn't got many chances to make an impact.