Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 14 Series (representational image)

Xiaomi recently launched its flagship Xiaomi 14 series in India. The smartphone series includes Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Now, some reports and leaks suggest the company is following other brands such as Samsung, Google, and Nothing and planning to launch a toned-down version of its flagship Xiaomi 14.

A tipster Abhishek Yadav recently said in an X (formerly Twitter) post that the company’s upcoming smartphone could be called Xiaomi 14 SE. He further claimed that the smartphone will launch in India in June 2024 and could be a rebranded version of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. However, he did not have any details about the specifications of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro was launched in March in China and it was the first device to get the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It features a design language that is very different from the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with two front-facing 32-megapixel cameras and three rear-facing cameras that have the Leica branding. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

The Civi 4 Pro is powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It runs Xiaomi's new HyperOS software out of the box, which is based on Android 14. The phone has two storage options with 12GB of RAM that are priced from CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Meanwhile, Redmi has recently launched a special edition of one of its smartphones in India. The new Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champion Edition is a product of the collaboration between the company and the Argentina Football Association (AFA). The smartphone has a dual-tone back panel with blue and white stripes and comes in a special retail box that includes AFA-branded accessories. If you want to learn more about this special edition smartphone.

ALSO READ: Redmi Pad SE, Buds 5A launched in India: Check price, features, availability