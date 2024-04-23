Redmi Pad SE, Buds 5A launched in India: Check price, features, availability

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Pad SE

Redmi has launched a new tablet and a new audio product in India at its 'Smarter Living & More' launch event. The newly launched Redmi Buds 5A is the company’s cheapest wireless headset in the country. It comes with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes. In addition to this, the company has also launched its Redmi Pad SE in the country. Some of the highlights of the newly launched pad include Snapdragon 680 chipset, an aluminium alloy body, an LCD screen, and more.

Redmi Buds 5A India price and availability

The Redmi Buds 5A is available in two colours: Bass Black and Timeless White. It is priced at Rs 1,499 in India. The wireless headset will be available for sale starting April 29, via the company's online store, Xiaomi retail stores, and Reliance-owned stores in the country.

Redmi Buds 5A specifications

The Redmi Buds 5A is equipped with 12mm dynamic drives and supports up to 25dB ANC and transparency modes. It also has artificial intelligence (AI) environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls.

The headset comes with support for touch controls that can be customised via the Xiaomi Earbuds app. It also comes with Google Fast Pair support. The Redmi Buds 5A offers up to 30 hours of battery life, as per the company’s claim. It also provides 90 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge. The headset has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

Redmi Pad SE price in India and availability

The Redmi Pad SE is available in Graphite Grey, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green colours. It starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration while the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The tablet will be available for sale starting April 24 via Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores in India. Interested buyers can also avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Redmi Pad SE specifications

The Redmi Pad SE is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14.

It features an 11-inch WUXGA LCD screen with a 1,920x1,200 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits peak brightness, and a pixel density of 207ppi. On the camera front, the device comes with an 8MP rear camera for photos and videos. It also has a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

