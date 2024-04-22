Oppo K12 set to launch on April 24: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Oppo K12

Oppo is reportedly gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, named Oppo K12, in the China market. The company has officially announced the date for the model launch, along with that, they also revealed the design, colour options and key features. With a will to succeed the predecessor, the Oppo K11 5G will make its debut in July 2023- the Oppo K12 is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G which has been recently introduced in India.

The company has confirmed a design cue and confirmed specifications of the upcoming handset which seem to have aligned with these speculations.

About the launch date and design

As per a Weibo post by Oppo, the upcoming Oppo K12 has been scheduled for April 24 at 2:30 pm local time (noon IST) for the launch in the Chinese market. The design showcased in the promotional poster bears a resemblance to that of the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

The back panel will also feature a vertical arrangement of dual cameras and an LED flash within an elliptical camera module which has been positioned in the top left corner of the back panel.

Talking about the booking of the handset, the pre-reservations start on the Oppo China shop website.

Colour variants

Recalling the previous announcement, Oppo confirmed that the upcoming Oppo K12 will be available in two colour variants- Qingyun and Starry Night (when translated from Chinese). These mentioned colour variants will closely resemble the Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble options which offered with the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Oppo K12: Key features and specifications

K12 smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, and will be coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The model is confirmed to come with a 5,500mAh battery and will support 100W wired fast charging, which mirrors the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which recently launched in India.

Display and camera

Talking about the display, the device will come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz. On the camera front, the handset comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, the device has a 16-megapixel front-face shooter.

Other expected features will include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

