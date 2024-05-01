Delhi-NCR schools bomb threat: Emails sent via Russian domain, police to take Interpol's help

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel with a sniffer inspects inside the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail

Delhi-NCR schools bomb threat: As more than 100 schools received bomb threat emails across Delhi-NCR, the preliminary investigation revealed that the domain name of the suspicious emails originates from Russia, indicating a potential international involvement, said sources.

The simultaneous bomb threats targeting over 100 schools in Delhi NCR have sparked panic across the region. Despite thorough investigations by the police and bomb squads, no suspicious items have been found so far. The police said that it seemed to be a 'hoax'. However, the scale of the threats has prompted heightened alertness from the administration. Given the widespread nature of the threats, central agencies have also joined the efforts to identify the sender of the emails.

Dark web used through VPN

According to the sources, the possibility of the use of VPNs and pranks cannot be ruled out. It is likely that the dark web may have been used through VPNs.

The sources said that the domain name of the suspicious emails originated from Russia, indicating a potential international connection. Security agencies are examining the IP address contained in the header of the emails. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is actively involved in verifying and investigating the IP address for further insights. The language used in the email server appears to be Russian and efforts are being being made to trace the IP address of the person sending the mail.

Some organization may be behind threatening emails, not individual

The investigative agencies suspect that the threatening emails sent to schools may be orchestrated by an organization rather than an individual, said sources. The coordinated nature of the threats, with almost identical emails sent to multiple schools simultaneously, suggests a well-planned conspiracy. Moreover, the IP address was traced back to a server located abroad, indicating possible international involvement. Interpol's assistance is being sought to unravel the complexities of this conspiracy.

Interpol's help to be taken

The investigative agencies suspect that the server associated with the IP address used to send the email is located abroad. There is also suspicion that the same IP address was used for sending the email. Due to these concerns, the Delhi Police is planning to seek assistance from Interpol to investigate the case of the threatening email. The police departments of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi are collaborating to advance the investigation.

