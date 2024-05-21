Tuesday, May 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 21, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 21, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2024 20:53 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Modi says, INDI alliance will lose badly, Mamata Banerjee says, BJP will lose, Akhilesh Yadav says, BJP will get 140 seats
  • RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, doctors have advised him bed rest, but he will rest only after "giving Modi complete bed rest on June 4"
  • One killed, 2 injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran, where Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement