Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Modi says, INDI alliance will lose badly, Mamata Banerjee says, BJP will lose, Akhilesh Yadav says, BJP will get 140 seats
- RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, doctors have advised him bed rest, but he will rest only after "giving Modi complete bed rest on June 4"
- One killed, 2 injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran, where Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.