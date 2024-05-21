Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Modi says, INDI alliance will lose badly, Mamata Banerjee says, BJP will lose, Akhilesh Yadav says, BJP will get 140 seats

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, doctors have advised him bed rest, but he will rest only after "giving Modi complete bed rest on June 4"

One killed, 2 injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran, where Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.