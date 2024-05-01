Delhi schools bomb threat: LG seeks detailed report from police, says miscreants will not be spared

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi LG VK Saxena

Delhi schools bomb threat: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the Police Commissioner to carry out a thorough search and provide a detailed report on the bomb threats targeting schools in Delhi-NCR. The LG has instructed the Delhi Police to thoroughly search school premises, identify the individuals responsible for the threats, and ensure that no security lapses occur.

Several schools in the national capital, including DPS Dwarka, BGS International School, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email.

'Ensure there are no lapses

“Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits and ensure there are no lapses,” Delhi LG said in an X post.

Saxena also requested the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. “I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared,” he added.

Constant in touch with police: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that so far nothing suspicious has been found in any of the schools. “Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools” the Minister said on X.

“We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed,” the post said.

MHA on threatening emails

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that there is no need to panic and It appeared to be a hoax call. The MHA said that the Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol.

Bomb threat at schools seems to be hoax: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said that the bomb threat at schools seemed to be a hoax and requested people not to panic. "Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace," the Delhi Police said.

