Gurugram: Deputy Bank manager arrested for opening fake accounts for cyber fraudsters to meet his targets

A deputy manager of a private sector bank from Mumbai, who allegedly opened fake bank accounts to meet his targets was arrested by Cyber police, said the officials on Tuesday.

According to the police, he opened fake bank accounts for some cyber fraudsters. The accused allegedly opened around five such fake accounts into which cyber fraudsters deposited lakhs.

The accused was identified as Yusuf Mohammad, a deputy manager of a private bank's Mumbai branch.

Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cyber) said, "The cyber fraudsters had fraudulently transferred Rs 19 lakh to the bank account provided by the accused deputy manager to them. Till now, the accused has made available around five bank accounts to cyber thugs."

So far five accused have been arrested in the same case, he added.

"We have already arrested 12 bank employees involved with cyber thugs earlier. We are questioning the accused," Dewan said.

According to police, in November 10, 2022, a complaint was filed regarding cheating of about Rs 45 lakh by investments in the cryptocurrency market through a fake website. A case was registered on the matter at the Gurugram cybercrime (east) police station.

An investigation into the case by a team of cyber police led by Inspector Savit Kumar on Monday arrested Mohammad, a resident of Andheri, Mumbai in connection with the case.

