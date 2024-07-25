EXCLUSIVE: Indian Army faces steep challenges in Operation Sarp Vinash, soldiers' morale unwavering

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jammu: Indian Army soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC) after an infiltration attempt by four heavily armed terrorists at Akhnoor, in Jammu district.

The Indian Army is conducting Operation Sarp Vinash to eliminate terrorists. India TV joined the Army in the Hill Kaka mountains to understand the challenges faced during the operation. The rugged terrain, standing at around 15,000 feet, is riddled with thousands of caves and underground bunkers.

Operation spanning 150 kilometers

The operation covers approximately 150 kilometers across regions like Bandipora, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch. The toughest challenges include steep climbs, numerous caves, natural rocky paths, and the presence of wild animals. Despite terrorists being well-prepared and intimidating locals to collaborate, the Army is determined to thwart their plans.

Over 1,000 caves in dense forests

The dense forests and over 1,000 caves make it difficult to locate terrorists even with thermal cameras and drones. The cliffs and ravines provide strategic advantages to terrorists. The operation involves local forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and SOG teams working together to achieve the mission's goals.

Historical hideouts for Lashkar and Jaish terrorists

In 2003, under Operation Swarg and Vinash, Lashkar and Jaish terrorists were neutralised in the same region, which was once dubbed "Mini Pakistan." The Indian Army, collaborating with locals, launched Operation Sarv Vinash, resulting in the elimination of over 65 terrorists.

Operation Sarp Vinash: Indian Army's tactical triumph against terrorism

Operation Sarp Vinash was a critical military operation executed by the Indian Army in April-May 2003 to eliminate terrorist bases in the Hil kaka Poonch-Surankot area of the Pir Panjal range in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation aimed to dismantle the largest known system of terrorist hideouts in the history of the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of 64 terrorists.

Over several years, terrorists from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami, al-Badr, and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had established safe houses and bunkers across a 150 sq kilometer area of Pir Panjal in Poonch. These bunkers, numbering over a hundred, were cleverly interspersed with shelters used by local herdsmen, making detection and targeting challenging.

One of the pivotal moments of the operation was the capture of Peak 3689 in Hill Kaka by the 9 Para-SF after surveillance detected unusual footprints converging at the location. In this single largest encounter of the operation, 13 terrorists were killed. Additionally, units like the 6 Rashtriya Rifles, 163rd Brigade, 100th Brigade, and the 15th Corps played significant roles in the broader operation.

Captured diaries from terrorists revealed a rudimentary counter-intelligence system where women and children who provided information to Indian security forces were brutally killed. The operation also uncovered an extensive communications network using portable satellite phones, enabling terrorists to maintain contact with handlers in Pakistan and India.

Paratrooper Sanjog Chhetri of 9 Para (SF) was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra in 2004 for his exceptional bravery during Operation Sarp Vinash. His sacrifice epitomised the courage and dedication of the Indian soldiers involved in the mission.

