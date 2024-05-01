Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Congress leaders Neeraj Basoya, Nasseb Singh quit party

Congress leaders Neeraj Basoya, Nasseb Singh quit party

Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 9:27 IST
Representative image
Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party, amid Lok Sabha elections. 

In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nasseb Singh said, "Today You have appointed Davinder Yadav as DPCC Chief. He as AICC (In-Charge Punjab) has run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Keiriwal's false agenda and today, in Delhi he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Being deeply pained and humiliated at the recent developments in the Party, I resign from the party..."

Neeraj Basoya said, "Our continued alliance, with AAP is extremely humiliating given that the AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past 7 years. The top 3 Leaders of the AAP-Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in jail. AAP has been accused of serious corruption charges on various issues such as the Delhi Liquor Scam and Delhi Jal Board Scam."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement