Congress leaders Neeraj Basoya, Nasseb Singh quit party

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party, amid Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nasseb Singh said, "Today You have appointed Davinder Yadav as DPCC Chief. He as AICC (In-Charge Punjab) has run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Keiriwal's false agenda and today, in Delhi he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Being deeply pained and humiliated at the recent developments in the Party, I resign from the party..."

Neeraj Basoya said, "Our continued alliance, with AAP is extremely humiliating given that the AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past 7 years. The top 3 Leaders of the AAP-Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in jail. AAP has been accused of serious corruption charges on various issues such as the Delhi Liquor Scam and Delhi Jal Board Scam."