Congress Lok Sabha Election new list: Raj Babbar fielded from Gurgaon, Anand Sharma in Kangra

The Congress on Tuesday released a fresh list of four candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The grand old party fielded actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar from Gurugram, Haryana and senior party leader Anand Sharma from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Satpal Raizada got a ticket from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh and Bhushan Patil from Mumbai North, Maharashtra.

Ealier, the Congress on April 14 issued a list of 10 candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi and Punjab, tapping former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the Jalandhar-SC Lok Sabha seat. The party fielded veteran politician JP Agarwal from the Chandni Chowk seat and youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar from the North East Delhi seat. Kumar will be pitted against BJP's Manoj Tiwari, the sole BJP candidate not replaced in the national capital.

For the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the party announced the name of former MP Udit Raj. In Punjab, the party renominated its sitting MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar and Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

Former MP Dharvir Gandhi will be contesting from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat. His candidature comes mere days after he joined the Congress leaving the Aam Aadmi Party. The party nominated its All India Kisan wing chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat and Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented by SAD chief's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The Congress announced the name of Ujjwal Revti Raman Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad Lok Sabha seat.

