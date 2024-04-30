Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC changes polling dates of Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies to May 25

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dates for polling in Jammu and Kashmir changed

The polling date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir has been changed from May 7 to May 25, announced the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

The decision comes after various political parties including Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, People's Conference leader Imran Ansari and others requested the election body a change in the date of voting due to adverse weather condition.

The Election Commission had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately submit a detailed report on road conditions, weather and accessibility to the region which covers parts of South Kashmir and areas in Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region. The official notification said that the polls will be held on May 25.

Former chief ministers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the Election Commission last week not to postpone the polls. It will now go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

