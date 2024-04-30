Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim chief of Delhi unit ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Former DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary urged Mallikarjun Kharge to expel Arvinder Singh Lovely from the party following his resignation. Chaudhary accused Lovely of colluding with the BJP, drawing parallels with an alleged incident involving a Congress candidate in Surat.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 14:16 IST
Devender Yadav
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Devender Yadav (R) with newly joined party leader and former Punjab police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon at the AICC office, in New Delhi.

The Congress party has named Devender Yadav as the interim chief of its Delhi unit, according to an official statement released by the party. Devender Yadav’s appointment comes as part of a leadership transition within the Delhi unit of the Congress party.  After the resignation saga of Arvinder Singh Lovely from the post of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief, former Delhi MLAs Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia have emerged as the likely front runners for the coveted position, according to DPCC sources on Monday.

Potential successors

According to the sources within the DPCC, Devender Yadav or Rajesh Lilothia were the frontrunners to succeed Arvinder Singh Lovely as the head of the party’s city unit. However, some quarters also suggested that Abhishek Dutt could be considered for the role.

Resignation and allegations

Arvinder Singh Lovely tendered his resignation from the DPCC president’s post on Saturday, citing reasons such as the alliance with the AAP, among others. In his resignation letter addressed to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely expressed his discontent with the party high command’s decision to go ahead with the alliance despite opposition from the Delhi Congress unit.

Reactions and allegations

AAP leader Sanjay Singh praised Lovely for the Lok Sabha poll alliance with the Congress, attributing credit to him for the partnership. However, Lovely dismissed Singh’s remarks, attributing them to Singh’s alleged “trauma” post-jail release and questioning how Singh was aware of his role in the alliance during his time in jail.

Counter allegations

Arvinder Singh Lovely refuted Sanjay Singh’s assertions, highlighting that he wasn’t the DPCC president during crucial alliance discussions. He insinuated that Sanjay Singh’s knowledge of his role indicates potential information leaks from within the jail.

