Obscene videos case: NCW seeks report from Karnataka Police on allegations against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna

Obscene videos case: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday sought a report within three days from the Karnataka Police over obscene videos case involving JDS MP Prajwal Revanna. The Commission strongly condemned the incident.

In a letter to the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), the NCW highlighted concerns regarding the circulation of explicit video clips on social media platforms depicting Revanna allegedly involved in acts of sexual abuse against multiple women. "The National Commission for Women has come across multiple reports indicating that several video clips of sexual nature, allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sitting MP for Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency sexually abusing hundreds of women were circulating on social media ain recent days," the women body said.

NCW urge prompt and decisive action

The commission urged prompt and decisive action to apprehend the accused, who is reported to have fled the country. It also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and dignity of women and preventing the perpetuation of a culture that fosters disrespect and violence against them.

"The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women's safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country," a letter from the commission stated.

The commission has demanded that a detailed report outlining the measures taken by the police authority concerned be submitted to it within three days.

JDS suspended Prajwal Revanna

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party over the allegations. He has also been issued a show cause notice by the party.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan recently. The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the MP.

The police on Sunday booked Prajwal and his father -- JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna -- for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of HD Revanna, former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda's elder son who is an MLA and former minister. Several video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing hundreds of women had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days. Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls on April 26.

