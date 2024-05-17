Nicholas Pooran equals all-time IPL record with carnage in MI vs LSG clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Nicholas Pooran.

Lucknow Super Giants power-hitter Nicholas Pooran turned on his beast mode during his team's clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Pooran launched a scathing attack on the MI bowlers during his mind-blowing knock of 75 from 29 balls.

Being sent in at Number 5 and relatively sooner than he has come out to bat this season, the West Indian took no time in toying with the MI bowlers. He smashed Anshul Kamboj and Arjun Tendulkar for fun around the park during his knock which featured eight sixes and five fours. Pooran brought up his fifty in just 19 balls.

In the process of this knock, he equalled the record for scoring most fifties scored in less than 20 balls in IPL history. This was the third time that the LSG star breached the 50-run mark in less than 20 deliveries.

Most IPL fifties scored in less than 20 balls:

1. Jake Fraser-McGurk: 3 fifties

2. Travis Head: 3 fifties

3. Nicholas Pooran: 3 fifties

Notably, his 19-ball ton is also the second-fastest fifty for LSG in the history of the tournament. The fastest one also belongs to Pooran when he made a half-ton in 15 balls vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023.

Fastest fifty for LSG in IPL:

15 - Nicholas Pooran vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2023

19 - Nicholas Pooran vs MI, Wankhede, 2024*

20 - Kyle Mayers vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

21 - Kyle Mayers vs CSK, Chennai, 2023

His knock carried LSG to a big total of 214/6 in 20 overs. Ayush Badoni also played a decent 22-run cameo from 10 balls. While Pooran was at his best, Rahul scored another fifty at a questionable strike rate. While Pooran hit his runs at almost 259 striking rate, Rahul made 55 from 41 balls at a strike rate of around 134.

MI's Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara

LSG's Playing XI:

KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan