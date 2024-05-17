JMM expels Sita Soren, ex-Jharkhand CM's sister-in-law, from party for six years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC Sita Soren is the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday expelled Sita Soren, sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, from party's primary membership for six years.



It is pertinent to note that the party's decision comes after then JMM leader Sita Soren resigned from the party and joined BJP in March. Earlier, speaking about her decision to join BJP, Sita Soren said, "I worked for the party (JMM) for 14 years but I never got the respect I deserved from the party. Due to this, I had to take this decision (to join BJP). Expressing my confidence in PM Modi, JP Nadda ji and Amit Shah ji, I joined the BJP today. We have to save Jharkhand and the lives of our tribal brothers. There is a need for change in Jharkhand."



Significantly, in her resignation letter too, Sita Soren complained of being sidelined. In her resignation letter addressed to the party's supremo and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren, Sita expressed her grievances, stating that following the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family.

She added, that she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party. She also voiced her disappointment, indicating a deviation from the party's core values by accommodating people whose principles do not align with its ethos. "I have become aware of a conspiracy being orchestrated against me and my family. I am left with no choice but to tender my resignation," she mentioned.