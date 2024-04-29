JDS calls core committee meeting on demand to suspend Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse allegations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) has called a core committee meeting on Tuesday (April 30) after MLAs and leaders demanded suspension of party MP Prajwal Revanna from the party amid sexual abuse allegations. This comes after HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that there is no question of defending his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse allegations against him. He stressed that the party will take "merciless action" if the Special Investigation Team probe proves the charges. The government has constituted an SIT to investigate the alleged sexual abuse of hundreds of women by the MP.

33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of HD Revanna, former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda's elder son who is an MLA and former minister. Several video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing hundreds of women had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

Revanna is the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate from Hassan which went to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of seven-phased general elections.

What did Kumaraswamy say?

Former CM Kumaraswamy objected to the names of his father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, among other family members, being drawn into the controversy.

"SIT has been formed, if the (crime) is proved in the investigation, whoever is involved has to undergo punishment. Whoever has committed the wrong has to bow down as per the law of the land...We will take merciless action from the party too, there is no question of defending him," Kumaraswamy said.

"I want to ask Congress leaders, why bring family into it? Discuss about the individual. An individual and his deeds are in question here, not the family...why bring the family's name, Deve Gowda's name or Kumaraswamy's name? I have myself said whoever has committed the mistake has to undergo punishment," he added.

No question of defending anyone: Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said that such incident bring embarrassment to the society as a whole and added that there is no question of defending anyone.

"Wrong is wrong, irrespective of who has committed it." He further said, "An FIR has been registered, the inquiry report has to come. Let the SIT inquiry report come out, we don't have any objections. There is no question of influencing anyone. Let the facts come out. Action should happen against those involved. That is my stand and that of my party," he said.

The police have information that Prajwal has left the country, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, which announced the SIT probe.

Asked about Prajwal's whereabouts, Kumaraswamy said, "What should I say, if you ask me? Will he ask me and go anywhere...They, the government will take action."

(With inputs from agencies)