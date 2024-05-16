Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 16, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi tells Pratapgarh rally in UP, "After June 4, I.N.D.I alliance will disintegrate khata-khat"

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal predicts 220 seats for BJP, Akhilesh Yadav predicts 143 seats for BJP

Senior Delhi Police official meets Swati Maliwal to record her version about May 13 incident in CM residence, FIR may be filed

