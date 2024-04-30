Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, suspended from JDS over obscene videos case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, was allegedly involved in an obscene video case.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, suspended from Janata Dal (Secular) over sex scandal. JD(S) core committee president GT Devegowda said, "We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We've taken a decision to recommend our party's national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed."

"His (Prajwal Revanna) suspension is till the investigation is completed," said former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Police on Sunday booked Prajwal and his father -- JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna -- for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

The complainant reportedly said she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her. She further claimed that Revanna’s son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her. She also alleged that there's a threat to her life as well as other members of her family.

(With PTI Inputs)