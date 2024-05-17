Friday, May 17, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 17, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2024 23:02 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • AAP releases video, Atishi blames BJP, Swati Maliwal points out at 'Hitman', Delhi Police reconstructs crime at CM House
  • PM Narendra Modi tells UP rally, NDA will win on June 4 but INDIA bloc leaders are daydreaming about becoming PM
  • Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, Akhilesh Yadav address Rae Bareli rally

