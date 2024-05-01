Salman Khan firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan attempts suicide in police custody

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Two shooters open fired recently outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai.

In the latest development in the Salman Khan house firing case, one of the accused, Anuj Thapan, has attempted suicide in police custody. Anuj is accused of providing weapons to the shooters. Thapan has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Earlier, both the shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who opened fire outside the actor's residence in Bandra were detained from Gujarat's Bhuj. The Mumbai Police has invoked MCOCA sections against all the arrested accused. Mumbai Police has described gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the gang leader. Sections of MCOCA were also added to the FIR.

For the unversed, Salman's security level was elevated to Y-Plus in 2022 after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Later, the Mumbai Crime Branch wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to issue a lookout notice against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the firing at Salman Khan's house a few hours after the incident through his Facebook profile.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooters, who allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's house, had two guns and they were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets. On the morning of April 14, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside the Galaxy Apartments, the residence of the actor. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that both suspects were wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently in London where he met the UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner. In several pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, both Barry and Salman are seen inside the Wembley Stadium.

Also Read: 'Sunil Shetty ne kitne..': Netizens slam Riteish Deshmukh for backing KL Rahul for T20 World Cup squad

Also Read: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly joins BJP in presence of Vinod Tawde